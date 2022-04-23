US Intends to Accuse Russia of Using Mass Destruction Weapons in Ukraine -Russian Military

UrduPoint.com

The Russian Defense Ministry has information that the United States is preparing provocations to accuse Moscow of using weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine, Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense of the Russian Armed Forces, said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2022) The Russian Defense Ministry has information that the United States is preparing provocations to accuse Moscow of using weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine, Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense of the Russian Armed Forces, said on Saturday.

"The Russian Defense Ministry has information that the United States is preparing provocations to accuse the Russian Armed Forces of using chemical, biological or tactical nuclear weapons. This plan has already been developed and is a reaction to Russia's successes in conducting the special military operation," Kirillov said.

Kirillov also noted that the leadership of Western countries made provocative statements on the possibility of Russia using weapons of mass destruction on a regular basis starting from March.

According to Kirillov, the most probable scenario is a western provocation at chemical and biological facilities in Kharkiv and Kiev, and possibly at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

