US Intends To Adopt Resolution On Ukraine Bypassing UN Security Council - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published September 29, 2022 | 03:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) The government of the United States wants the United Nations to take action against Russia, Politico reported on Thursday, citing US officials, adding that US President Joe Biden's administration could adopt a resolution bypassing the UN Security Council that would condemn Moscow's plans to add Donbas territories and call on Russia to cease hostilities in Ukraine.

On Tuesday, US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield told reporters that the US would submit to a vote in the UN Security Council a draft resolution condemning referendums on the accession of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, as well as the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics to Russia at the end of this week or early next week.

The US is considering using an "obscure" provision in the UN charter, which was already once initiated by the US in 1950 during the conflict on the Korean Peninsula and helped bypass the veto of the USSR and China, Politico said.

According to the newspaper, the US is also putting pressure on other countries to convince Moscow not to follow the nuclear route. Washington seeks to enlist the support of China and India, two major powers with close ties to Moscow, to change Russian President Vladimir Putin's mind.

Announcing partial mobilization to support the special military operation in Ukraine last week, Putin accused the West of using the threat of nuclear weapons to blackmail Russia and warned that Moscow will use all means in case its territorial integrity is threatened.

