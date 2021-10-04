UrduPoint.com

US Intends To Begin New Trade Talks With China - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 06:10 PM

US Intends to Begin New Trade Talks With China - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) The United States intends to start a new trade negotiation with China, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing the administration of President Joe Biden.

On January 15 of last year, Washington and Beijing signed the first part of a trade deal under which the US retained 25% duties on Chinese goods, worth around $250 billion a year, and a 7.5% tariff on goods worth $120 billion. China, for its part, was obliged to purchase approximately $75 billion worth of American-made goods, $50 billion worth of energy, $40 billion worth of agricultural products, and up to $40 billion in services over the next two years.

Washington intends to restart trade negotiations with Beijing from scratch inasmuch as the Biden Administration doubts that China would consider serious talks on the second phase of the deal initiated by Trump, according to the newspaper.

At the same time, the US wants to maintain current duties on imports from China so that it would fulfill the provisions of the current deal, the newspaper said, adding that Washington is considering imposing additional duties to pressure Beijing to comply with the first part of the agreement.

As of now, China is 40% behind the 2020 procurement target, and 30% behind the 2021 target, the newspaper said, citing the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai will reportedly provide more details on US-China trade later on Monday.

Related Topics

Katherine China Washington Trump Beijing Same United States January 2020 From Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

WJMES kicks off tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah

WJMES kicks off tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah

2 minutes ago
 OPPO Releases New OPPO A16 in Pakistan

OPPO Releases New OPPO A16 in Pakistan

7 minutes ago
 The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Comes with Awesome Feat ..

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Comes with Awesome Features and a Powerful Chipset, p ..

29 minutes ago
 Fans buy tickets for Pakistan-India T20 World Cup ..

Fans buy tickets for Pakistan-India T20 World Cup match within no time  

31 minutes ago
 Arada begins work on second phase of family entert ..

Arada begins work on second phase of family entertainment hotspot Madar at Aljad ..

32 minutes ago
 Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives Israeli Interior Mini ..

Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives Israeli Interior Minister in Wahat Al Karama

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.