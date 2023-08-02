UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) The United States Mission to the UN plans to go by its Security Council program of work, which it created as part of its Presidency, despite objections from Russia, the US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Tuesday.

Earlier today, the Russian Mission to the United Nations blocked the US program of work due to proposed meetings on Syria and Ukraine. Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy said there is a long-standing tradition and understanding that the items being included into the formal document are consensual for all UNSC members.

"I was a little stunned... but it will not interfere, it will not stop us from carrying out our responsibilities in the council and completing our plan work of action during our this month as president," Thomas-Greenfield told a briefing about Russia's decision. "So, we will conduct ourselves appropriately during this month and put the agenda on a daily basis on the table that we intend to to follow."

The US assumed its Presidency of the UN Security Council beginning August.