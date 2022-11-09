UrduPoint.com

US Intends To Intensify Assistance Efforts For Ukraine - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) The US remains dedicated to assisting Ukraine's energy infrastructure in addition to the security and economic assistance the US has been providing, and intends to intensify assistance efforts, Spokesperson Ned price said at a press briefing on Tuesday.

"We intend to intensify our efforts.

It's why we announced today that Secretary Pyatt is going to lead the efforts on behalf of the US government coordinating closely with departments and agencies, but also with our international partners," said Price.

Geoffrey R. Pyatt, who currently serves as the Assistant Secretary for Energy Resources, will coordinate energy support for Ukraine.

Price went on to mention the coordination mechanism established at the G7 meeting in Germany last week to help Ukraine repair, restore, and defend its energy and water infrastructure, and will continue to work with the G7 nations to support civilian resistance in Ukraine.

