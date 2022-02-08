The United States intends to launch a media campaign to inspire protests in Syria, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) The United States intends to launch a media campaign to inspire protests in Syria, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said on Tuesday.

"The information received by the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service proves that the US administration aims to maintain the American presence in Syria, preventing the stabilization of the situation in this country. Washington intends to launch a broad media campaign, including in Arabic-language social networks, to inspire protest moods in Syrian society," the SVR's press office said.

According to the SVR, the US intelligence plans to use extremists in Latakia and Damascus to organize targeted protests against Syrian, Russian and Iranian troops.

"To achieve their goals in Syria, the Americans are actively using their close contacts with the so-called armed opposition, and in fact with radical Islamist groups. US intelligence agencies plan to direct the 'sleeper cells' of extremists in the city of Damascus, the adjacent region and the province of Latakia to carry out targeted actions against members of the Syrian law enforcement agencies, as well as the military personnel of Russia and Iran," the SVR added.