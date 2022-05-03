UrduPoint.com

US Intends To Move Forward UNSC Resolution On DPRK During Presidency In May - Ambassador

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 03, 2022 | 11:20 PM

US Intends to Move Forward UNSC Resolution on DPRK During Presidency in May - Ambassador

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) The United States intends to move forward a UN Security Council resolution on the recent actions of North Korea as part of its presidency of the council during May, Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Tuesday.

"We do have a resolution that is being discussed in the council on DPRK, and it is our plan to move forward with that resolution during this month. We're very concerned about the situation there, the numerous violations of Security Council resolutions that the DPRK has engaged in," Thomas-Greenfield told a press briefing.

The US hopes to keep the Security Council unified in condemning the recent actions of the DPRK, Thomas-Greenfield said.

North Korea earlier this year performed several test launches of missile technology. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said during a parade in April that the country will continue to bolster its nuclear forces at maximum speed, according to the Korean Central news Agency.

Over 10 years in power, the North Korean leader has conducted more than 100 missile launches, including four nuclear tests. His father and predecessor, Kim Jong Il, carried out 16 missile launches and two nuclear tests.

