US Intends To Provide $38Bln More In Aid To Ukraine - Deputy Treasury Secretary

Faizan Hashmi Published December 20, 2022 | 03:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) US Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo met with Polish Minister of Climate and Environment Anna Moskwa in Brussels and said the United States intends to provide an additional $38 billion in aid to Ukraine, the Treasury Department said.

"The Deputy Secretary congratulated Minister Moskwa on the EU's agreement to impose further sanctions on Russia and underscored the United States' intent to provide further aid, including the additional $38 billion in Ukraine assistance that President Biden has requested from Congress," the Treasury Department said in a press release on Monday.

Adeyemo thanked Moskwa for Poland's leadership within NATO and the broader coalition of nations that have imposed sanctions on Russia, the release said.

The two officials also discussed the implementation of a $60 per barrel price cap on Russian oil, the release added.

