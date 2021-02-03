UrduPoint.com
US Intends To Restore Humanitarian Aid To Palestinian People - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 01:10 AM

US Intends to Restore Humanitarian Aid to Palestinian People - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) Washington intends to restore humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people reversing former President Donald Trump's decision to suspend such support, US Department of State Spokesperson Ned price said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"The United States does intend to restore humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people," Price said. "We're not doing that as a favor, but because it's in the interest of the United States to do so."

