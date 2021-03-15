UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Intends To Strengthen Military Alliances, Maintain Powerful Armed Forces - Pentagon

Sumaira FH 9 seconds ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 01:43 PM

US Intends to Strengthen Military Alliances, Maintain Powerful Armed Forces - Pentagon

The United States plans strengthen its relations with allies around the world, since diplomacy is the most effective way to overcome challenges, but at the same time the United States will maintain its own military power, because it is the main source of the national strength, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in a joint statement published by The Washington Post

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) The United States plans strengthen its relations with allies around the world, since diplomacy is the most effective way to overcome challenges, but at the same time the United States will maintain its own military power, because it is the main source of the national strength, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in a joint statement published by The Washington Post.

"Our alliances are what our military calls "force multipliers." We're able to achieve far more with them than we could without them. No country on Earth has a network of alliances and partnerships like ours. It would be a huge strategic error to neglect these relationships. And it's a wise use of our time and resources to adapt and renew them, to ensure they're as strong and effective as they can be," the statement read.

According to Blinken and Austin, despite the fact that alliances with other states are vital to the US national security, maintaining own powerful armed forces is a key factor to ensure this security,

"As President [Joe] Biden has said, the United States will lead with diplomacy, because it's the most effective way to meet the challenges we face today, few of which can be solved by us acting alone.

At the same time, we will maintain the world's most powerful armed forces, because that's a core source of our national � and collective � strength," the officials said.

The statement comes ahead of their official visit to Tokyo and Seoul later this week. Blinken and Austin are expected to hold the so-called 2+2 negotiations with their Japanese and South Korean counterparts to discuss a wide range of bilateral and global issues. The sides will also discuss issues related to strengthening military alliances of Washington with Tokyo and Seoul as well as Chinese activity in the East China and South China seas.

Related Topics

World China Washington Visit Tokyo Seoul Same Lead Austin United States North Korea Post

Recent Stories

Armeena Khan receives COVID-19 vaccine in England

2 minutes ago

Kidnapper of child commits suicide in faisalabad

4 seconds ago

Roche to buy US firm GenMark Diagnostics for $1.8 ..

6 seconds ago

Man arrested for selling fireworks in kasur

7 seconds ago

At Least 59 Killed, 129 Injured in Sunday's Protes ..

11 seconds ago

IGP assures Shahzeb's father of justice dispensati ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.