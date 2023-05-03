UrduPoint.com

US Intensely Engaged With Russia On Release Of Reporter Gershkovich - Blinken

Umer Jamshaid Published May 03, 2023 | 08:16 PM

US Intensely Engaged With Russia on Release of Reporter Gershkovich - Blinken

The United States is intensely engaged with Russia on the immediate release of Wall Street Journal correspondent Evan Gershkovich, who was arrested in Russia in March on espionage charges, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) The United States is intensely engaged with Russia on the immediate release of Wall Street Journal correspondent Evan Gershkovich, who was arrested in Russia in March on espionage charges, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

"We are intensely engaged with the Russians to seek his freedom, to seek his immediate release," Blinken said at a Washington Post Live event.

Blinken last spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in early April about Russia's detention of Gershkovich.

On April 18, Gershkovich's lawyer Tatyana Nozhkina told Sputnik that the Wall Street Journal reporter did not consider himself guilty and was ready to prove it in court.

