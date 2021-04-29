UrduPoint.com
US Intentions To Avoid Escalation With Russia Should Be Backed With Deeds - Zakharova

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 10:23 PM

Moscow welcomes US President Joe Biden's statements about his intentions to avoid escalation with Russia, but the deeds of the current US administration are at odds with its words, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said

"The message leaves an ambiguous impression. We, of course, welcome the once again declared intention to avoid escalation with Russia, to cooperate. ... But, unfortunately, the current US administration's intentions are at odds with deeds and the traditional speech before legislators, with all its declarativeness, only confirms that so far Washington is not ready to refuse from futile attempts at forceful pressure and groundless accusations against our country of some malicious activity," Zakharova said at a briefing.

"If the US side is really inclined to dialogue, it is high time to put aside the confrontational rhetoric by taking practical steps to correct the abnormal state in which bilateral relations are now through the fault of the United States. Otherwise, sliding down an inclined plane will continue," Zakharova noted.

