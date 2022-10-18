UrduPoint.com

US Intercepts 2 Russian Bombers Near Alaskan Coast, Posed No Threat - NORAD

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 18, 2022 | 11:09 PM

The United States detected and intercepted two Russian Tu-95 Bear-H bombers earlier this week near the Alaskan coast, the Alaskan North American Aerospace Defense Region (NORAD) said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) The United States detected and intercepted two Russian Tu-95 Bear-H bombers earlier this week near the Alaskan coast, the Alaskan North American Aerospace Defense Region (NORAD) said on Tuesday.

"On 17 October, the Alaskan North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) Region detected, tracked, positively identified and intercepted two Russian Tu-95 Bear-H bombers entering and operating within the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ)," NORAD said in a press release.

Two US F-16 fighter aircraft intercepted the Russian bombers, the release said.

The Russian aircraft remained in international airspace and did not enter US or Canadian sovereign airspace, the release added.

The Russian bombers did not pose a threat or incite any provocation, according to the release.

