US Intercepts Boat With Over 50 Tonnes of Munitions, Rocket Fuel in Gulf of Oman - CENTCOM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2022) The United States' navy intercepted a fishing vessel in the Gulf of Oman earlier this week carrying more than 50 tonnes of ammunition rounds and rocket propellants from Iran to Yemen, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Saturday.

"On Dec. 1, U.S.

naval forces in the middle East intercepted a fishing trawler smuggling more than 50 tons of ammunition rounds, fuses and propellants for rockets in the Gulf of Oman along a maritime route from Iran to Yemen," the press release read.

The haul was discovered during a flag verification boarding and became the navy's second major illegal weapons seizure over the past month.