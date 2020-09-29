UrduPoint.com
US Interest In Greece Part Of Strategy To Wean Europe Off Russian Energy Sources - Pompeo

Tue 29th September 2020 | 12:20 PM

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Increased US interest in Greece, while geostrategic in nature, is also part of President Donald Trump's policy to increase energy diversity in Europe to wean the continent off dependence on Russian gas, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in an interview with the Athens-Macedonian news Agency.

Pompeo's working visit to Greece was made amid talks of the US acquiring a strategic port in the northeastern city of Alexandropouli and setting up a new military base.

The agency's reporter inquired as to whether US interest in the region is limited to ensuring Europe's energy diversification or whether there is a general geostrategic importance.

"It's certainly not just energy. There is real geostrategic importance to it. But your point about the energy I think is right. President Trump's policy has been for all of Europe to increase its capacity, having a diversified set of energy sources and not be dependent on Russia and Gazprom: this is not good, it's not safe, it's not secure.

It creates risk," Pompeo told the agency while on a working visit in Thessaloniki

Pompeo explained that this strategy has motivated Washington's opposition against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline while investing in interconnectivity in the region to increase the delivery capacity of liquid natural gas and petroleum.

In the interview, Pompeo said that dependence on Russian gas "costs people more money to heat their homes" without substantiating the claim, especially given that pipeline system to deliver Russian gas has long since been built and working, whereas the US equivalent would require maritime transportation in the more costly and labor-intensive liquefied form.

Currently, Greece is the beneficiary of a gas pipeline system that delivers Russian gas through the Black Sea, Turkey and Bulgaria.

Pompeo is set to visit NATO naval base on Crete's Souda Bay where the US is planning to set up a naval base of its own.

