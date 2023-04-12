Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

US Interest Rate Hikes Might Not Need To Be Monthly Anymore - Federal Reserve Official

Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2023 | 11:09 PM

US Interest Rate Hikes Might Not Need to Be Monthly Anymore - Federal Reserve Official

The US central bank might not need to raise interest rates on a monthly basis anymore as inflation in the United States appears to be cooling, Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) The US central bank might not need to raise interest rates on a monthly basis anymore as inflation in the United States appears to be cooling, Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly said on Wednesday.

"We don't keep raising interest rates until we get to 2%," Daly said, referring to the Fed's long-term inflation target.

"We don't keep raising interest rates with blinders on. Policy tightening has reached a point where we do not expect rates to be raised at every meeting."

Daly's remarks came after latest data showed US headline inflation cooled for the year to March, growing about 1% below February levels, even as core prices minus food and energy remained higher and indicated mixed results for the central bank's fight against inflation.

Related Topics

Bank San Francisco Mary United States February March

Recent Stories

Kosovar Media Report NATO's KFOR Condemned Shootin ..

Kosovar Media Report NATO's KFOR Condemned Shooting Incident in Northern Kosovo

1 second ago
 Relaxation in business hours allowed till Eid

Relaxation in business hours allowed till Eid

2 seconds ago
 Belarusian President Lukashenko Signs Radioactive ..

Belarusian President Lukashenko Signs Radioactive Waste Management Regulation

4 seconds ago
 180 cameras monitored procession on Youm-e-Ali (RA ..

180 cameras monitored procession on Youm-e-Ali (RA): DC

13 minutes ago
 Issue of Consular Access to WSJ Reporter to Be Sol ..

Issue of Consular Access to WSJ Reporter to Be Solved in Due Time - Moscow

6 seconds ago
 Legal battle for bill curtaining CJP’s powers: W ..

Legal battle for bill curtaining CJP’s powers: What is Politicians’ response ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.