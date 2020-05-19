US Interest Rates Will Stay Near Zero as Long as Necessary to Beat COVID-19 - Fed Chairman

The Federal Reserve will keep US interest rates near zero for as long as it takes for the country to recover economically from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Chairman Jay Powell said in remarks released ahead of his testimony to a Senate banking committee

"In March, we lowered our policy interest rate to near zero, and we expect to maintain interest rates at this level until we are confident that the economy has weathered recent events and is on track to achieve our maximum-employment and price-stability goals," said Powell, who will address the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee on Tuesday.

The Fed decided in early March to drop interest rates to between zero and 0.25 percent in a bid to insulate the US economy, which shrank 4.8 percent in the first quarter, from further contraction. The central bank, however, said it has no plans to take the United States down the path of negative interest rates despite President Donald Trump's insistence for such a "gift" to hasten recovery from the pandemic.

Powell said in his pre-testimony remarks that the Fed will also withdraw as soon as necessary multiple supportive instruments it has in place now for the pandemic, such as the Primary Dealer Credit Facility, the Commercial Paper Funding Facility, the Money Market Mutual Fund Liquidity Facility, the Term Asset-Backed Securities Loan Facility and the Municipal Liquidity Facility.

"The tools that the Federal Reserve is using under its authority are for times of emergency, such as the ones we have been living through," he said. "When economic and financial conditions improve, we will put these tools back in the toolbox."

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, in his own pre-testimony remarks prior to addressing the Senate banking committee on Tuesday, said he has approved up to $195 billion for the Fed's credit programs and had another $259 billion to create more programs as needed.

Mnuchin said the Trump administration has also given out over $530 billion as relief to small businesses hit by the pandemic and wrote checks worth more than $240 billion in total for regular Americans.

White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow said last week the economy was still in a freefall mode despite most of the 50 American states having reopened from lockdowns imposed over the COVID-19.

Some 36 million Americans lost their jobs over the past two months and the economy is expected to experience in the second quarter its worst contraction ever, which when added to the 4.8 percent decline in the first three months, could lead to a recession sharper than witnessed during the Great Recession of 2008/09, economists said.