US Interested in Christmas Ceasefire in Donbas, Just as Normandy Countries Are - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) The United States is interested in seeing a Christmas ceasefire in eastern Ukraine, just as the Normandy format countries are, and the issue is being discussed, a senior Biden administration official said on Friday.

"Just to underscore, the Normandy format remains the central format for the Minsk negotiations. The US is prepared to use our bilateral channel to Moscow and to Kiev to support it if we can. We are particularly interested, as the Normandy partners are, in seeing a Christmas ceasefire and a prisoner exchange. That is something under discussion," the official said during a press briefing.