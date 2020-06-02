UrduPoint.com
US Interested In Democratic, Stable Afghanistan, Continuation Of Relations - Pompeo

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 10:40 AM

US Interested in Democratic, Stable Afghanistan, Continuation of Relations - Pompeo

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) Washington's main goal in the Afghan peace talks is to bring democracy and stability to the country, as well as ensure "strategic and long-term" relations between the two states, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a videoconference with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

Pompeo and Ghani held talks on Monday to discuss next steps in the peace process in Afghanistan, including prisoners release and other measures.

"The main goal of the United States is to have a united, independent, democratic and stable Afghanistan within the framework of the continuation of the strategic and long-term relationship between the two countries," Pompeo said, as quoted in a statement by the Afghan Presidential Palace.

According tot the statement, Ghani outlined a roadmap for achieving peace and stability in the country, noting that teams from the both sides should step up joint efforts to implement the set goals.

Moreover, during the conference, the parties stressed the need for cooperation in the field of information between Washington and Kabul. Ghani also outlined the importance of a ceasefire in the country.

Pompeo and Ghani agreed to work on further details in the coming days, the statement said.

On February 29, the United States and the Taliban signed a peace agreement following months of talks. It came on the heels of a pact to reduce violence between the Taliban and the Afghan government. The peace agreement's main premises are the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan and the launch of intra-Afghan peace talks, subject to a mutual exchange of prisoners.

There has been little progress to the peace process ever since, chiefly due to an internal power crisis in Kabul and disruptions during the prisoners' swap.

