US Interested in Diplomacy With Russia Over Ukraine, Not Confrontation - Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) The United States is interested in finding a diplomatic solution with Russia over Ukraine, not a full-blown confrontation, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Monday.

"We want to find a solution at the negotiating and diplomatic table and not a full-fledged confrontation," Thomas-Greenfield told a press briefing.