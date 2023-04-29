UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2023 | 11:10 AM

US Interested in Keeping Its Embassy in Moscow Open - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2023) Washington is interested in maintaining the work of its embassy in Moscow, although relations between Russia and the United States are at an extremely low level, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told reporters.

"We have a lot of problems in our bilateral contacts. Basically, there are none. Our relations are at an extremely low, if not zero, level," Vershinin said.

He specified that there is an exchange between Russia and the United States at an expert level regarding various concerns and issues in bilateral relations.

"I can tell you that the Americans are interested in maintaining the functioning of their embassy in Moscow," Vershinin told reporters.

The deputy foreign minister said that Russia is working with the United States on the basis of the principle of full reciprocity, and "if any unfriendly actions are taken against the Russian Federation on a bilateral basis, the American side will immediately receive exactly the same reaction."

