US Interested In Learning More About Russian-Brokered Karabakh Ceasefire - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 12:20 AM

US Interested In Learning More About Russian-Brokered Karabakh Ceasefire - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) The United States is interested in getting additional information about the Russian-brokered ceasefire in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, a State Department spokesperson told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"We have taken note of the Russian-brokered arrangement to cease the fighting, and will be interested in learning more about the details and plans for implementation of this new arrangement as it takes shape," the spokesperson said.

