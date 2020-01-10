UrduPoint.com
US Interference In Mideastern Affairs Must End To Ensure Stability In Region - Tehran

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 02:14 PM

The United States' meddling in the internal affairs of Middle Eastern nations should cease so that a path toward stability in the region can open, Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami said on Friday in a telephone conversation with his Japanese counterpart, Taro Kono

"To stop the escalation in the region and impose security and stability, the US occupation and its interference in the internal affairs of the countries in the region should end," Hatami said.

He added that the US killing Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Gen. Qasem Soleimani "was an example of state terrorism."

