UrduPoint.com

US Interference Led To Terrorist Groups Emergence In Iraq, Libya, Syria - Russian Diplomat

Sumaira FH 32 seconds ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 12:59 PM

US Interference Led to Terrorist Groups Emergence in Iraq, Libya, Syria - Russian Diplomat

Washington's interference in the affairs of Iraq, Libya and Syria has led to the emergence of terrorist organizations in these countries, which are a source of major global concern, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) Washington's interference in the affairs of Iraq, Libya and Syria has led to the emergence of terrorist organizations in these countries, which are a source of major global concern, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"The main lesson that the international community should learn from the US anti-terrorism policy is the understanding that the fight against terrorism should be carried out ... in strict compliance with norms and principles of the international law," Syromolotov said.

"The US disregard for the international law, manifested it its unlawful interference and violation of the territorial integrity of Iraq, Libya and Syria, to a certain extent led to the emergence of the most dangerous terrorist organizations in these countries, which became a headache for the whole world," Syromolotov added.

Related Topics

Terrorist World Syria Russia Washington Iraq Libya From

Recent Stories

Qatari Deputy Prime Minister to visit Islamabad to ..

Qatari Deputy Prime Minister to visit Islamabad today

4 minutes ago
 UAE underscores importance of renewing a culture o ..

UAE underscores importance of renewing a culture of peace at UN High Level Forum

15 minutes ago
 JAL to raise $2.7 billion to boost finances amid p ..

JAL to raise $2.7 billion to boost finances amid pandemic

35 seconds ago
 Japan's Ex-Defense Minister Taro Kono Plans to Bid ..

Japan's Ex-Defense Minister Taro Kono Plans to Bid for Ruling Party Leadership - ..

36 seconds ago
 District admin imposes smart lockdown in two local ..

District admin imposes smart lockdown in two localities of Abbottabad

38 seconds ago
 Chinese shares close higher Thursday

Chinese shares close higher Thursday

40 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.