US Interference Led to Terrorist Groups Emergence in Iraq, Libya, Syria - Russian Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) Washington's interference in the affairs of Iraq, Libya and Syria has led to the emergence of terrorist organizations in these countries, which are a source of major global concern, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"The main lesson that the international community should learn from the US anti-terrorism policy is the understanding that the fight against terrorism should be carried out ... in strict compliance with norms and principles of the international law," Syromolotov said.

"The US disregard for the international law, manifested it its unlawful interference and violation of the territorial integrity of Iraq, Libya and Syria, to a certain extent led to the emergence of the most dangerous terrorist organizations in these countries, which became a headache for the whole world," Syromolotov added.