US Interior Department Grounds Drone Fleet Due To Concerns Over China's Espionage

Thu 31st October 2019 | 02:54 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) The US Interior Department has partially suspended the use of drones made in China or with China-made components over concerns that these drones could be used by Beijing to spy or conduct cyberattacks, a spokeswoman for the department, Melissa Brown, said.

The news was initially reported by The Wall Street Journal, citing its sources. According to the publication, the department operates more than 800 drones, all of which are either made in China or have Chinese parts. These drones are used to fight wildfires, explore the erosion of soil, monitor endangered species and inspect dams.

"[US Interior] Secretary [David] Bernhardt is reviewing the Department of the Interior's drone program. Until this review is completed, the Secretary has directed that drones manufactured in China or made from Chinese components be grounded unless they are currently being utilized for emergency purposes, such as fighting wildfires, search and rescue, and dealing with natural disasters that may threaten life or property," Brown said in a statement obtained by The Verge news and media network.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the interior department is concerned that these drones could be used to transmit the data, including photo and video materials, of sensitive US infrastructure facilities, which could be targeted by cyberattacks.

In September, US lawmakers introduced a bill that would prevent federal agencies from purchasing drones from China, citing alleged threats to US national security interests. This is part of the US administration's campaign to cut off Chinese technological companies, such as Huawei, from operating in the United States. The two countries have been engaged in a trade war for over a year now.

