UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Interior Department To Probe Indian Boarding Schools, Locate Possible Burial Sites

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 12:40 AM

US Interior Department to Probe Indian Boarding Schools, Locate Possible Burial Sites

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) The United States will carry out an investigation to identify boarding schools for Native Americans as well as to locate possible mass burial sites near those facilities following the discovery of a mass grave with 215 Indigenous children in Canada, the Interior Department Secretary Deb Haaland announced on Tuesday.

"We must shed light on the unspoken traumas of the past, no matter how hard it will be. Today, I'm announcing that the Department will launch the Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative," Haaland said via Twitter. "This investigation will identify past boarding school facilities and sites; the location of known and possible burial sites located at or near school facilities; and the identities and Tribal affiliations of children who were taken there."

Related Topics

India Canada Twitter United States

Recent Stories

UNHCR warns of vaccine gap risk for world's statel ..

32 seconds ago

NDMA organizes pre-monsoon preparedness conference ..

34 seconds ago

Pohang, Nagoya begin ACL campaign with wins

36 seconds ago

Iran's Press TV Website Page Says Site Seized by U ..

3 minutes ago

India's Health Ministry Alerts Maharashtra, 2 Othe ..

3 minutes ago

Provocations Will Not Stop Syria From Fighting Ter ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.