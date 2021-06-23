US Interior Department to Probe Indian Boarding Schools, Locate Possible Burial Sites

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) The United States will carry out an investigation to identify boarding schools for Native Americans as well as to locate possible mass burial sites near those facilities following the discovery of a mass grave with 215 Indigenous children in Canada, the Interior Department Secretary Deb Haaland announced on Tuesday.

"We must shed light on the unspoken traumas of the past, no matter how hard it will be. Today, I'm announcing that the Department will launch the Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative," Haaland said via Twitter. "This investigation will identify past boarding school facilities and sites; the location of known and possible burial sites located at or near school facilities; and the identities and Tribal affiliations of children who were taken there."