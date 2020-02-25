US Intermediate Range Missile Deployment Would Help Europe Deter Russia - EUCOM Commander

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) US plans to develop and deploy intermediate range missiles would deter Russia in Europe, the commander of US European Command (EUCOM), General Tod Wolters, told Congress on Tuesday.

"It will.

It dramatically complicates an enemy's task," Wolters said, in response to a lawmaker's question on US plans to introduce conventionally armed intermediate range missiles in Europe.

The US began developing new ballistic and cruise missiles in 2019, when the US withdrew from the 1987 Intermediate Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty. Washington claimed and Moscow repeatedly denied that new missiles deployed in Europe by Russia violated the accord.

The treaty signed with the former Soviet Union had banned both conventional and nuclear-armed missiles with ranges of 310 miles to 3,420 miles.