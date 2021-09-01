US, International Community in 'No Rush' to Recognize Taliban - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) The US government and international community are in no rush to recognize the Taliban (banned in Russia) as the legitimate rulers of Afghanistan, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

"Well, just like in any circumstance, it would depend on the conditions, but there's no rush to recognition coming from any aspect of this government or from the international community," Psaki said during a press briefing.