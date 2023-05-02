US, International Partners Make Record Drug-Related Arrests, Seizures - Justice Dept.

Nearly 300 people have been arrested and a record amount of drugs, firearms and cash seized on three continents as a result of a major crackdown on opioids and fentanyl trafficking, the US Justice Department said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) Nearly 300 people have been arrested and a record amount of drugs, firearms and cash seized on three continents as a result of a major crackdown on opioids and fentanyl trafficking, the US Justice Department said on Tuesday.

"Operation SpecTor was a coordinated international law enforcement effort, spanning three continents, to disrupt drug trafficking on the dark web and represents the most funds seized and the highest number of arrests in any coordinated international action led by the Justice Department against drug traffickers on the dark web," the Justice Department said in a press release.

The operation involved the Justice Department, its Joint Criminal Opioid and Darknet Enforcement (JCODE) team and international partners.

Law enforcement made 288 arrests and seized 117 firearms, 850 kilograms of drugs, including 64 kilograms of fentanyl or fentanyl-laced narcotics, and $53.4 million in cash and virtual currencies, the release said.

The operation focused on disrupting the trafficking of fentanyl, opioids and other illegal goods and services on the Darknet across the United States, Europe and South America, the release added.

Operation SpecTor has overseen more than 100 Federal operations against the manufacture, sale and distribution of illegal drugs, according to the release.