UrduPoint.com

US, International Partners Make Record Drug-Related Arrests, Seizures - Justice Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2023 | 10:27 PM

US, International Partners Make Record Drug-Related Arrests, Seizures - Justice Dept.

Nearly 300 people have been arrested and a record amount of drugs, firearms and cash seized on three continents as a result of a major crackdown on opioids and fentanyl trafficking, the US Justice Department said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) Nearly 300 people have been arrested and a record amount of drugs, firearms and cash seized on three continents as a result of a major crackdown on opioids and fentanyl trafficking, the US Justice Department said on Tuesday.

"Operation SpecTor was a coordinated international law enforcement effort, spanning three continents, to disrupt drug trafficking on the dark web and represents the most funds seized and the highest number of arrests in any coordinated international action led by the Justice Department against drug traffickers on the dark web," the Justice Department said in a press release.

The operation involved the Justice Department, its Joint Criminal Opioid and Darknet Enforcement (JCODE) team and international partners.

Law enforcement made 288 arrests and seized 117 firearms, 850 kilograms of drugs, including 64 kilograms of fentanyl or fentanyl-laced narcotics, and $53.4 million in cash and virtual currencies, the release said.

The operation focused on disrupting the trafficking of fentanyl, opioids and other illegal goods and services on the Darknet across the United States, Europe and South America, the release added.

Operation SpecTor has overseen more than 100 Federal operations against the manufacture, sale and distribution of illegal drugs, according to the release.

Related Topics

Europe Drugs Sale United States Criminals Million

Recent Stories

President hopes for positive outcome from govt-PTI ..

President hopes for positive outcome from govt-PTI talks

10 minutes ago
 Govt to establish education city in South Wazirist ..

Govt to establish education city in South Waziristan: Official

10 minutes ago
 Policemen rewarded for outstanding performance

Policemen rewarded for outstanding performance

10 minutes ago
 IGP encourages Punjab police players participating ..

IGP encourages Punjab police players participating in 34th National Games

7 minutes ago
 8 killed, 1,106 injured in 1,033 accidents in Punj ..

8 killed, 1,106 injured in 1,033 accidents in Punjab

7 minutes ago
 PM lauds foreign ministry, PAF for evacuation of o ..

PM lauds foreign ministry, PAF for evacuation of over 1000 Pakistanis from Sudan ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.