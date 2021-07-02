UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US International Trade Deficit Up 3.1% To $71.2Bln In May - Commerce Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 seconds ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 07:18 PM

US International Trade Deficit Up 3.1% to $71.2Bln in May - Commerce Dept.

The US international trade deficit rose by 3.1% from a month earlier to reach $71.2 billion in May, the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) The US international trade deficit rose by 3.1% from a month earlier to reach $71.2 billion in May, the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) said on Friday.

"The goods and services deficit was $71.2 billion in May," the BEA said in a statement. In April, the deficit was $69.1 billion.

The BEA said exports in May were at $206 billion, some $1.

3 billion higher than in April, but that imports grew even more, by $3.4 billion, to $277.3 billion.

This rounds up the trade deficit to $2.2 billion, the BEA said.

Among international trading partners, the United States' largest deficit was with China, at $27.2 billion. On a monthly level though, the deficit with China shrank by $5.1 billion from April.

The European Union region accounted for the second largest US trade deficit in May, at $18.5 billion, while Canada came in third, at $4.8 billion.

Related Topics

Exports China Canada European Union United States April May Commerce From Billion

Recent Stories

NEPRA notifies quarterly tariff adjustments of DIS ..

16 seconds ago

No basis, proof on Indian claims of drone flying o ..

17 seconds ago

Punjab government paying special focus on infrastr ..

18 seconds ago

Promotion of sports among youth top priority: spor ..

20 seconds ago

65,939 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,663 new COVID-19 cases, 1,638 reco ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.