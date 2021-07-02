US International Trade Deficit Up 3.1% to $71.2Bln in May - Commerce Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The US international trade deficit rose by 3.1% from a month earlier to reach $71.2 billion in May, the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) said on Friday

"The goods and services deficit was $71.2 billion in May," the BEA said in a statement. In April, the deficit was $69.1 billion.

The BEA said exports in May were at $206 billion, some $1.

3 billion higher than in April, but that imports grew even more, by $3.4 billion, to $277.3 billion.

This rounds up the trade deficit to $2.2 billion, the BEA said.

Among international trading partners, the United States' largest deficit was with China, at $27.2 billion. On a monthly level though, the deficit with China shrank by $5.1 billion from April.

The European Union region accounted for the second largest US trade deficit in May, at $18.5 billion, while Canada came in third, at $4.8 billion.