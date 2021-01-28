UrduPoint.com
US Internet Giants Violate OSCE Principles By Censoring Content - Russian Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 05:50 AM

US Internet Giants Violate OSCE Principles by Censoring Content - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) Major US internet companies, which distribute fake content about protests in Russia, as well as censor content, violate the principles of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and the Helsinki Final Act, also signed by the United States, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Restrictive actions taken by the administration of the largest American social networks in relation to the content posted on their platforms have dealt a blow to the democratic system of values and international information architecture," the ministry said.

This "violated the provisions of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, the Helsinki Final Act and a number of other OSCE decisions," it said.

