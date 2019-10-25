US Interpretation of Foreign Agent Law Caused Problems in Butina Case - Lawyer

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) The US government created real problems for Russian national Maria Butina's defense team due to its broad interpretation of foreign agent laws, her lawyer Robert Driscoll told Sputnik.

Butina is scheduled to be released from a US federal prison on October 25 after serving nearly sixteen months on a single count of conspiracy to act as a foreign agent without notifying US authorities. She was arrested in mid-2018 and signed a plea deal after being held in solitary confinement.

"The government's interpretation of the foreign agent law was really the problem for us, it leaves so much discretion," Driscoll said.

The lawyer said he even told US authorities that their interpretation was "crazy."

Driscoll also said complicated relations between the United States and Russia affected Butina's destiny. Butina, he argued, would not have been charged if she would have been any other nationality besides Russian.

"There is no separating her case from the environment in which it happened," he said.

According to the indictment, from 2015 to at least February 2017, Butina allegedly worked at the direction of a high-level Russian official who was subject to US sanctions. US media reported about her contacts with former deputy governor of the Russian Central Bank Aleksander Torshin.

The US side insisted that Butina helped Torshin to establish connections with different organizations, including the powerful National Rifle Association (NRA).

Driscoll said the whole US government's theory does not make sense because Torshin had a relationship with the NRA five years before Maria.

According to the deal signed in December of 2018, Butina agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to act as a foreign agent without notifying the US Attorney General (or, formally, conspiracy to violate 18 US Code 951, in violation of 18 USC 371). The charges carried a maximum sentence of five years, the document said.

In April, despite her defense lawyer requesting a sentence of time served, a US court sentenced Butina to 18 months in prison. In June, however, her sentence was reduced slightly due to credit for "good behavior."

A 2016 Justice Department inspector general report was critical of the FBI for confusing the Foreign Registration Act (FARA) laws that are prosecuted under 22 US Code 611 with the section 951 law which typically includes some type of alleged connection with foreign intelligence agencies.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has called Butina's sentence a disgrace of the US judicial system and has accused the court of carrying out a political order. Russian President Vladimir Putin said Butina's indictment is unjustified because she was not tasked to perform any mission on behalf of the Russian government.