WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) The international coalition of countries, including the United States, have trained more than 63,000 Ukrainian troops for the ongoing counteroffensive, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said on Tuesday.

"Collectively, the coalition has trained 17 brigade combat teams for this offensive and more than 63,000 troops, and the United States alone has trained 15,000 of those with more training ongoing," Milley said during a press briefing.

The training has included individual, noncommissioned officers and officers and staff training along with artillery, air defense artillery, engineers, logistics, medical and combined arms maneuver at night, Milley added.

On Sunday, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that the United States will permit its European partners to begin training Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 fighter jets and will the provide necessary tools for that purpose. The timeline regarding when the F-16 jets will reach Ukraine still remains unclear.