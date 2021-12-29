UrduPoint.com

US Invasion Of Iraq Not Worth It In Terms Of Lives Lost, Money Spent - Ex-Ambassador

The US military operation in Iraq has been one of the worst foreign policy decision in the country's history, and its results are not worth the thousands of lives lost and trillions of dollars spent, Robert Ford, former US ambassador to Iraq, told Sputnik

The US invaded Iraq in 2003 on the pretext of looking for the weapons of mass destruction, which were never found. The invasion resulted in the capture and trial of Saddam Hussein. The former Iraqi leader was executed for crimes against humanity on December 30, 2006.

"We did not find weapons of mass destruction, obviously, and the strategic gains that the Americans made in Iraq probably were not worth the cost 4,500 American soldiers killed, tens of thousands more seriously injured, and the financial cost which is in the trillions of (US) dollars," Ford said.

The US also took a major hit to its credibility on the international stage during the operation, the aftereffects of which are still felt to this day, according to the former ambassador.

Domestically, the war with Iraq was a turning point for the attitudes of the American public toward the country's foreign policy and the establishment, Ford noted. He believes that down the line, it helped people like Donald Trump, who claim to know more about American foreign policy than the experts, to make that argument more convincingly.

"I think it is a fair assessment to say that the decision to go to war in Iraq in 2003 was one of the worst foreign policy decisions in the history of the United States," Ford concluded.

