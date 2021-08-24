US Investigates Ex-Trump Campaign Advisor for Secretly Funding Advocacy Group - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) US Federal prosecutors are investigating well-known Republican lobbyist and former adviser for the Donald Trump campaign Barry Bennett over allegedly setting up and funding a US-based advocacy group without informing authorities about its connection to the Qatari government, the Wall Street Journal said on Tuesday citing sources familiar with the matter.

Bennett founded the firm, Avenue Strategies, soon after Trump's election in 2016, and signed an agreement to represent the Qatari government a few months later, the report said, revealing the firm's documents.

From July 2017 to July 2018, the Qatari diplomats in the US paid Bennett's firm about $3 million for long-term planning of fostering closer ties between Doha and Washington, it added.

The lobbyist also set up a political group named Yemen Crisis Group, which was not registered properly in the US under the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

The Qatari authorities paid Avenue Strategies $250,000 in October 2017 for supporting the relief of the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, the report noted citing lobbying documents.

In February, Bennett announced the closure of Avenue Strategies due to the pandemic and protests in Washington, DC, it added. In 2016, he was Republican Ben Carson's campaign manager and later became an unpaid outside adviser for the Trump campaign.