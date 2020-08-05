US Investigates Turkish Companies for Violating US Sanctions Against Venezuela - Abrams

The United States is continuing to investigate Turkish companies to designate them for violating US sanctions against Venezuela, Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams told reporters on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) The United States is continuing to investigate Turkish companies to designate them for violating US sanctions against Venezuela, Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams told reporters on Tuesday.

"We keep trying. Again, as Treasury and OFAC [Office of Foreign Assets Control], we keep going after companies as we find them," Abrams said.

Asked to provide a list of the Turkish companies under investigation, Abrams said, "I can't today, but I'd be happy to supply it to you."

However, Abrams noted that some investigations are ongoing and "we wouldn't be able to do it in a classified form.

"

Abrams pointed out that Turkish presence in Venezuela is a big problem, albeit their presence is not so great compared to that of Russia and Cuba.

"But they are lending themselves to this kind of corrupt activity. Also, gold. We see a lot of gold passing through Turkey," Abrams said.

Maduro has accused the United States and its allies of using sanctions and other means to topple his government and take hold of Venezuela's assets and resources.