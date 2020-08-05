UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Investigates Turkish Companies For Violating US Sanctions Against Venezuela - Abrams

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 03:52 PM

US Investigates Turkish Companies for Violating US Sanctions Against Venezuela - Abrams

The United States is continuing to investigate Turkish companies to designate them for violating US sanctions against Venezuela, Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams told reporters on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) The United States is continuing to investigate Turkish companies to designate them for violating US sanctions against Venezuela, Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams told reporters on Tuesday.

"We keep trying. Again, as Treasury and OFAC [Office of Foreign Assets Control], we keep going after companies as we find them," Abrams said.

Asked to provide a list of the Turkish companies under investigation, Abrams said, "I can't today, but I'd be happy to supply it to you."

However, Abrams noted that some investigations are ongoing and "we wouldn't be able to do it in a classified form.

"

Abrams pointed out that Turkish presence in Venezuela is a big problem, albeit their presence is not so great compared to that of Russia and Cuba.

"But they are lending themselves to this kind of corrupt activity. Also, gold. We see a lot of gold passing through Turkey," Abrams said.

Maduro has accused the United States and its allies of using sanctions and other means to topple his government and take hold of Venezuela's assets and resources.

Related Topics

Russia Turkey United States Cuba Venezuela Gold Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan and England cricket teams pay tribute to ..

20 minutes ago

DXB Snow Run is a big hit as registrations close w ..

22 minutes ago

Yas Island first destination in Abu Dhabi to be aw ..

39 minutes ago

At Least One Killed in Powerful Blast in Port of B ..

2 minutes ago

US Concerned Over Actions of Turkish-Backed Opposi ..

2 minutes ago

London Mayor Khan Proposes Giving Priority Housing ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.