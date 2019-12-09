US Investigates Venezuela Providing Passports to Hezbollah Members - Treasury

The United States is aware that Venezuela has provided passports to members of Lebanon's Hezbollah movement and is closely investigating the matter, a US Treasury Department official said during a briefing on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) The United States is aware that Venezuela has provided passports to members of Lebanon 's Hezbollah movement and is closely investigating the matter, a US Treasury Department official said during a briefing on Monday.

"We are very concerned that members of Hezbollah do possess Venezuelan passports. We are investigating this matter very, very closely," the official told reporters.

The United States has designated Hezbollah as a terrorist organization and considers it to be a regional proxy of Iran.

On Monday, the US government sanctioned two Venezuelan officials - Gustavo Adolfo Vizcaino Gil and Juan Carlos Dugarte Padron - under the Global Magnitsky Act.

The US government said that Gil and Padron, successive directors of Venezuela's immigration authority, have engaged in corrupt dealings involving the sale of passports.

The Treasury Department official also said that designating Gil and Padron did not imply they provided passports to Hezbollah members.