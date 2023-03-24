UrduPoint.com

US Investigates Why Air Defense Was Not Fully Operational During Strike In Syria - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2023 | 11:41 PM

US Investigates Why Air Defense Was Not Fully Operational During Strike in Syria - Reports

The United States is investigating the reason why its air defense system was not fully operational during a strike on a US base in Syria, the New York Times said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) The United States is investigating the reason why its air defense system was not fully operational during a strike on a US base in Syria, the New York Times said on Friday.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said earlier in the day that the US military had carried out airstrikes on facilities belonging to groups affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) after an Iranian drone attacked a coalition base in northeast Syria, killing one US contractor.

The US military does not know at present why the system did not work as it should and the circumstances are under investigation, the report said, citing two officials.

One of the officials explained that the Avenger missile defense system on the base, named RLZ, may have been experiencing some unexpected maintenance issue, despite the fact that the troops were on high alert given that Iranian-backed groups had conducted 78 attacks in the past two years, the report said.

Two service members injured during the attack were treated on site, while three others were evacuated to the medical facility in Iraq along with a wounded contractor, the report added.

The Defense Department did not reveal the identity of the killed person, pending notification of family, one official said, according to the report.

US officials said on Friday that Iran-backed militias fired about a dozen of rockets while attacking a second US base in the area, but that strike did not result in casualties.

The US military controls parts of the provinces of Al-Hasakah, Raqqa, Aleppo and Deir Ez-Zor, where the largest Syrian oil and gas fields are located. The Syrian government has repeatedly called the US military presence in the provinces an occupation aimed at stealing Syria's oil.

Related Topics

Drone Injured Attack Syria Iran Iraq Oil Alert Aleppo Austin New York United States SITE May Gas Family Government

Recent Stories

NA body forms departmental committee to get progre ..

NA body forms departmental committee to get progress on capital's sewerage treat ..

4 minutes ago
 Director CCRI Multan congratulates scientists on a ..

Director CCRI Multan congratulates scientists on approval of two Bt cotton varie ..

4 minutes ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Ghulam Ali urges ECP ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Ghulam Ali urges ECP to hold election in KP on Octo ..

7 minutes ago
 Eurasian Economic Union to Create Reinsurance Comp ..

Eurasian Economic Union to Create Reinsurance Company - Russian Government

7 minutes ago
 NA body forms departmental committee to get progre ..

NA body forms departmental committee to get progress on capital's sewerage treat ..

7 minutes ago
 Director CCRI Multan congratulates scientists on a ..

Director CCRI Multan congratulates scientists on approval of two Bt cotton varie ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.