UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Investigating Suspected Direct-Energy Attack Near White House - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 06:34 PM

US Investigating Suspected Direct-Energy Attack Near White House - Reports

US authorities are investigating a possible attack using direct-energy weapons near the White House along with at least one more similar incident in the country, CNN reported on Thursday, citing multiple sources familiar with the matter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) US authorities are investigating a possible attack using direct-energy weapons near the White House along with at least one more similar incident in the country, CNN reported on Thursday, citing multiple sources familiar with the matter.

The alleged attack near the White House occurred last November and made sick one National Security Council official, the broadcaster noted, with another similar incident happening with a White House official in 2019 in a Washington, DC suburb.

The reports are not unlike those in 2016, US personnel in Cuba claimed to have fallen sick after hearing a high-pitched sound pierce through the building, something later theorized to be a direct-energy weapon aimed at the diplomats.

Meanwhile, investigators from the Pentagon and other Federal agencies have not reached clear conclusions on what happened yet, CNN added.

On Friday, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said he is not ready to discuss reports about suspected attacks by direct-energy weapons against the US military.

Politico, citing two sources familiar with the matter, reported earlier last week that the Pentagon briefed top US lawmakers on suspected directed-energy attacks against American troops, claiming that Russia may be behind these incidents.

Related Topics

Hearing Attack Russia Washington Pentagon White House Cuba May November 2016 2019 From Top Weapon

Recent Stories

Trump Calls Raid on Giuliani's Apartment 'Very Unf ..

2 minutes ago

US Q1 GDP Grew By 6.4%, Rebounding From COVID - Co ..

2 minutes ago

Bulgaria Expels Assistant to Russian Military Atta ..

2 minutes ago

KMC constitutes committee to manage affairs of gra ..

4 minutes ago

Body of deceased boy exhumed for postmortem on mur ..

4 minutes ago

Auto-Rickshaws services extended to voters for rea ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.