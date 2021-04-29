US Investigating Suspected Direct-Energy Attack Near White House - Reports

US authorities are investigating a possible attack using direct-energy weapons near the White House along with at least one more similar incident in the country, CNN reported on Thursday, citing multiple sources familiar with the matter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) US authorities are investigating a possible attack using direct-energy weapons near the White House along with at least one more similar incident in the country, CNN reported on Thursday, citing multiple sources familiar with the matter.

The alleged attack near the White House occurred last November and made sick one National Security Council official, the broadcaster noted, with another similar incident happening with a White House official in 2019 in a Washington, DC suburb.

The reports are not unlike those in 2016, US personnel in Cuba claimed to have fallen sick after hearing a high-pitched sound pierce through the building, something later theorized to be a direct-energy weapon aimed at the diplomats.

Meanwhile, investigators from the Pentagon and other Federal agencies have not reached clear conclusions on what happened yet, CNN added.

On Friday, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said he is not ready to discuss reports about suspected attacks by direct-energy weapons against the US military.

Politico, citing two sources familiar with the matter, reported earlier last week that the Pentagon briefed top US lawmakers on suspected directed-energy attacks against American troops, claiming that Russia may be behind these incidents.