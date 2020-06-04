US Investigating Whether Knife Attack on New York City Policeman Was Act of Terror - NBC

US authorities are investigating whether a knife attack on a New York City police officer was an act of terror inspired by the Islamic State (IS, terrorist group banned in Russia), NBC reported on Thursday, citing law enforcement sources

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) US authorities are investigating whether a knife attack on a New York City police officer was an act of terror inspired by the Islamic State (IS, terrorist group banned in Russia), NBC reported on Thursday, citing law enforcement sources.

The incident occurred in Brooklyn on Wednesday night. A terror-linked motivation is one of the scenarios currently being investigated, these sources said.

Two senior law enforcement officers identified the suspect in the attack as Dzenan Camovic, who came to the US from the Balkan region, NBC added.