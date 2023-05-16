UrduPoint.com

US Investigation Shows Absurdity Of Claims Of Russian Interference - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2023 | 03:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) It is not the first time that the United States comes to the conclusion that there was no interference from Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, when commending on a report about absence of ties between the former US president, Donald Trump, and Moscow.

"If you remember, back then we most resolutely denied any accusations in this regard. This is the first point. Secondly, this is not the first time that the Americans have launched a very complex and large-scale investigation, and then in the investigation they come to the conclusion that there is no Russian interference," Peskov told reporters, adding that the investigation showed "absurdity" of accusations of Russian meddling in US elections.

