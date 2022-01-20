UrduPoint.com

US Investor Calvey Allowed To Leave Home At Nights - Russian Court

Muhammad Irfan Published January 20, 2022 | 06:59 PM

Russia's Second Cassation Court on Thursday lifted restrictions imposed on US investor Michael Calvey on leaving home at nights, the court's press office told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) Russia's Second Cassation Court on Thursday lifted restrictions imposed on US investor Michael Calvey on leaving home at nights, the court's press office told Sputnik.

"The Judicial board satisfied the cassation appeal of the defense and canceled the ban on certain actions," the press office said.

In August, a court in Moscow handed the investor a 5.5-year suspended sentence for embezzlement.

