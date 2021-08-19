US Investor Calvey Appeals Verdict in Embezzlement Case Against Him - Moscow Court

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) US investor and Baring Vostok investment fund founder Michael Calvey appealed a Moscow court's verdict in the case of embezzlement of 2.5 million roubles ($34.2 million), the court told Sputnik on Thursday.

Calvey and other defendants in the case received suspended sentences in the case.

"The court received an appeal by Calvey's defense team," the court said.