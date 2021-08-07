(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2021) US investor and Baring Vostok investment fund founder Michael Calvey disagreed with the suspended sentence given to him by a Moscow court and said that the decision to appeal the verdict in the case of embezzlement of 2.5 billion rubles would be made later.

On Friday evening, the Meshchansky Court of Moscow sentenced all the defendants in the case of the investment fund Baring Vostok to suspended sentences. Calvey reseived a suspended sentence of five and a half yaers.

"It's simply outrageous to be convicted of a crime that never happened," Calvey said.

He did not answer whether he would continue his investment activities in Russia.