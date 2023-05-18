US Investor Rogers Says Grain Deal 'Not Extremely Effective,' But Necessary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) Renowned US investor Jim Rogers told Sputnik that the Black Sea Grain Initiative is not highly efficient as some have ways to get around the deal on the black market.

On Thursday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the extension of the Black Sea grain deal for another two months. The deal, which is meant to facilitate exports of Ukrainian and Russian agricultural products amid conflict, was due to expire on May 18.

"But people have figured out ways to get around it. It's not an extremely effective deal right now," the investor said. "Whenever people make deals like that, people figure out ways to get around them. You can make a lot of money if you can get around the deal, if you can go into the black market, and people develop black markets."

At the same time, Rogers confirmed that the grain deal's extension is vital, in light of the shortages fueled by the Ukraine conflict and skyrocketing prices.

"The supply demand situation for commodities continues to get worse. That was an attempt to try to solve that problem. But it helped for a while." Rogers said. "Of course they are planting grain in Ukraine and they will continue to and likewise in Russia, but throughout the world the supply of all commodities is under stress."

In 1973, Rogers and George Soros co-founded the world-renowned Quantum Fund, which by 1980 was up 4,200% just when the US was in a bear market. Time Magazine in 1994 dubbed Rogers the "Indiana Jones of finance" for realizing huge profits on foreign stocks that were neglected by Wall Street.

The famed investor, now the chairman of Rogers Holdings and Beeland Interests, is also the author of several books including "Investment Biker," "Adventure Capitalist," and "Street Smarts." In addition, Rogers has the Guinness World Record for most countries visited in a continuous journey by car - an adventure he undertook from 1999-2002.