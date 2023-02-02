US Investors Spent Billions on Chinese AI Market, Raising Security Concerns - Study

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) Chinese companies dealing in artificial intelligence have benefited greatly from US capital, according to a study released this month, causing policymakers to worry over the national security implications of investments made by US entities like Intel Corp and Qualcomm Inc, in China.

The study, released by a tech policy group at Georgetown University called CSET, shows that 167 US investors made 401 transactions between 2015-2021, which equates to 17% of total investments into Chinese tech companies during this period, pumping over $40 billion Dollars into Chinese AI companies over the six-year period.

According to the study, some of the largest investments include Goldman Sach's investment in an AI-enabled robotics company called 1KMXC, and an investment by three US companies in an autonomous mobile robot company called Geek+.

There are also concerns about GGV Capital, a global venture capital firm that invests in seed-to-growth stage investments in the smart tech sector.

The report comes amid much criticism of US involvement in Chinese affairs, with the Biden administration expected to announce an executive order limiting some US investments in the Chinese tech industry over worries that American investors could unintentionally provide helpful information to Beijing's military.