UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Invests $100Mln On Artificial Photosynthesis For Fuel Production - Energy Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 13 seconds ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 02:50 AM

US Invests $100Mln on Artificial Photosynthesis for Fuel Production - Energy Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) The US government has approved $100 million funding for two new awards to advance artificial photosynthesis to produce new fuels from sunlight, the Department of Energy announced in a press release.

"Today, the US Department of Energy announced $100 million in funding over five years for two new awards focused on advancing artificial photosynthesis for the production of fuels from sunlight," the release stated on Wednesday.

The Liquid Sunlight Alliance (LiSA), led by the California Institute of Technology in partnership with Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, is pursuing a "co-design" initiative to make the many steps in converting sunlight to fuels work more efficiently, the Energy Department explained.

"Sunlight is the world's most basic energy source, and an ability to generate fuels directly from sunlight has the potential to revolutionize the US energy economy.

This effort will keep America at the forefront of artificial photosynthesis research," Under Secretary of Energy for Science Paul Dabbar said in the release.

Researchers will combine computationally driven theory work with real-time observations using ultrafast x-rays and other advanced imaging techniques.

In the second project, the Center for Hybrid Approaches in Solar Energy to Liquid Fuels (CHASE), led by the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is seeking to develop hybrid photoelectrodes for fuel production that combine semiconductors for light absorption with molecular catalysts for conversion and fuel production, the release said.

Related Topics

World Technology Berkeley Lawrence Alliance From Government Million

Recent Stories

SEHA announces Eid Al Adha holiday, Arafat Day wor ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s foreign trade in agricultural com ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives US Secretary of the Arm ..

3 hours ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity holds 8th mee ..

3 hours ago

Egypt praises Saudi, UAE efforts to solve Yemen cr ..

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed hails Dubai Statistics Centre& ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.