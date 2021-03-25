US Invests $10Bln to Expand Access to Vaccines in Vulnerable Communities - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) The Biden administration has announced a $10 billion investment to expand access to coronavirus vaccines in the most vulnerable populations in the United States, including communities of color and low-income populations, the White House said in a release on Thursday.

"The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will invest nearly $10 billion to expand access to vaccines and better serve communities of color, rural areas, low-income populations and other underserved communities in the COVID-19 response," the release said. "This funding will expand access to vaccines for vulnerable populations and increase vaccine confidence across the country."

HHS will allocate more than $6 billion to nearly 1,400 Community Health Centers across the United States to expand coronavirus vaccinations, testing and treatment for vulnerable social groups, the release said.

Another $3 billion will be invested to support local efforts in states, territories and some large cities to increase vaccine uptake and equity, the release also said.

Moreover, HHS will provide $300 million for community health workers to support coronavirus prevention and control, and $32 million for training and technical assistance, the release added.

The Biden administration also announced a launch of a partnership to vaccinate dialysis patients who have a 50 percent hospitalization rate and 20-30 percent mortality rate from the novel coronavirus diseases (COVID-19), according to the release.