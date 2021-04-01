US Invests $110Mln in Clean-Energy Grants For Over 100 Small Businesses - Energy Dept.

Small business owners pursuing scientific solutions to curb emissions responsible for climate change will benefit from $110 million in grants for 102 projects in 24 US states, the Energy Department said Wednesday

"This funding will give awardees a much-needed boost as they channel their entrepreneurial spirit into tackling the climate crisis, deploying creative clean energy technologies," Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in a press release.

Examples include grants to TalosTech in the US state of Delaware, which is developing technology to address safety concerns with lithium-ion batteries, the release said.

In another project, funding for Blue Sky Measurements in the state of Texas will fund development of an infrared scanner to detect and measure methane emissions at oil and natural gas drilling sites, the release added.

The grants are part of a Biden administration effort to develop a US power grid with zero climate-warming carbon emissions by 2035 and a zero emission US economy by 2050, according to the release.