US Invests $153Mln in Bid to Promote Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing - Health Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) Two US government awards totaling $153 million will help fund a public-private partnership designed to accelerate innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Wednesday.

Raimondo announced the funding at the annual meeting of the Commerce Department's National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals (NIIMBL), a public-private partnership designed to accelerate innovation in the US biopharmaceutical industry.

"This important investment for America, funded in part by President [Joe] Biden's American Rescue Plan, will help meet the nation's need for lifesaving biopharmaceuticals," Raimondo said in a subsequent press release.

NIIMBL produces vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, gene therapies and other medical products derived from biological sources, the release said.

The first of the two awards renews Federal sponsorship of NIIMBL with $70 million over the next five years, with matching investments from the private sector, the release added.

The second award will provide $83 million to NIIMBL over three years from the American Rescue Plan to prevent and respond to future outbreaks of the coronavirus, according to the release.